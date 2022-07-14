Letter: San Antonio Migrant Deaths were Avoidable

As a border area resident, I mourn and rage, along with others, over the needless tragic deaths of over 50 Guatemalan, Honduran and Mexican children and adults, left to die of asphyxiation in an airless truck on a back road near San Antonio, Texas. Mexican and Central American migrants confronting cruel US turnback policies such as Title 42 and Remain in Mexico are forced every day into decisions that cause at minimum lifelong trauma and far too often their lives. A functional immigration system would follow international law allowing orderly processing at border crossings. A functional foreign policy in our backyard would fund fair and just land ownership, meaningful community-based jobs and educational opportunities in countries wracked by apathy, corruption and barbarism at the top. As we wait for these changes, migrants scrape together money for death-defying journeys and end up dead in trailer trucks and on desert trails.