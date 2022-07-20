Letter: Sanctimonious Supreme Court

As proven in the latest flurry of ill-advised, country-wrenching decisions, the Supreme Court has solidified their status as a bunch of sanctimonious, self-rightous political hacks. They imperiously declare that they can’t be swayed by public sentiment because they can only be guided by their interpretation of the Constitution.

As they ought to know, most of our body of law is not stated per se in the Constitution. Rather, it was developed over many years by courts considering a question in light of the Constitution, and then rendering a practical, useful decision. And that is where the abortion question was until they went back to the Constitution, found no reference, and decided there were no such rights. But a body of law had been developed over many years. Their decision not only ignored that but proceeded to withdrew a right that had been extant for fifty years. A true, significant step backward and an ominous pattern for the future.