Letter: Sanctimonious

  Comments

I must say that former president Donald Trump continues to impress me with his scathing wit, high moral character, and superior intelligence. His labeling of new archenemy Ronald DeSantis as “Ronald DeSanctimonious” is an act of pure genius.

I have two simple questions for the former president, which, if answered correctly, will secure my vote for him in the 2024 election. My questions are: 1) can you please define sanctimonious; and 2) Spell it.

I have no fear that come November 2024 I will be forced to vote for Mr. Trump, none at all.

Mark Elson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

