Letter: Sanctions
Letter: Sanctions

It seems a bit absurd that our government keeps adding sanctions. The Russians have invaded Ukraine, killed numerous people and destroyed many buildings. Can’t we apply all possible sanctions now? It is a a war, isn’t it?

Michael Blaney

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

