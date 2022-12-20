Letter: Sandy Hook Day

Today is Sandy Hook Day. Ten years ago on December 14th Adam Lanza killed 20 sweet, innocent 1st graders, 6 of their teachers, his mother, and finally himself using an assault weapon his mother bought for him. A parent of one of the murdered children said on the radio today that soon everyone in the US will know someone who has been killed in one of these senseless killings because anyone can buy a powerful gun at almost any time and do anything with it. It hit me that I’m one of those people. On October 5th my friend and colleague Tom Meitner was killed by a man who should never have been able the gun he used. It is our shame that we allow this wanton slaughter to continue.