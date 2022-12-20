 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access, including the e-Edition, as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: Sandy Hook Day

  • Comments

Today is Sandy Hook Day. Ten years ago on December 14th Adam Lanza killed 20 sweet, innocent 1st graders, 6 of their teachers, his mother, and finally himself using an assault weapon his mother bought for him. A parent of one of the murdered children said on the radio today that soon everyone in the US will know someone who has been killed in one of these senseless killings because anyone can buy a powerful gun at almost any time and do anything with it. It hit me that I’m one of those people. On October 5th my friend and colleague Tom Meitner was killed by a man who should never have been able the gun he used. It is our shame that we allow this wanton slaughter to continue.

Larry Winter, professor in the UA Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Science

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

People are also reading…

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Illegal immigration

Letter: Illegal immigration

By October of 2022, the number of illegal border-crossers reached about 2.76 million which makes the total number today almost 6 million since…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News