Letter: Saruman or Suleimaini?
Is D. J. Trump’s imagination even more fantastical than that of J. R. R. Tolkien? It's preposterous to claim that killing Iranian general Suleimani was justified by some mysterious “imminent threat.” Despite similarities of his visage and name to the wizard Saruman, he didn't wield a magical staff allowing him to personally kill Americans. Suleimani was just one leader in an organization dedicated to that since late 1979. They'll continue on that mission. Now, unfortunately, they'll have one more powerful martyr to use to encourage their own shallow-thinking zealots to carry out their evil plans.

It's possible, given his demonstrated lack of intellectual skills, that Trump confused the two and believed he was somehow saving middle-earth. I suspect, however, that he is merely expanding his assault on truth by continuing to distract the American public away from impeachment and attempting to hide his own incompetence.

Rick Scifres

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

