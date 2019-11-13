The writer's lack of understanding the charges against Trump was in stark juxtaposition to Jeff Stahler's cartoon of "Read the Transcript" and "Read the Constitution". It confirms my belief that Trump supporters only get their news from Fox TV and Rush Limbaugh. I would encourage the writer to read the Constitution, read the transcripts of the witnesses who have testified to the intelligence committee (including the military person who is considered treasonous), and sample national and international news- both online and television. Also to make time to watch the public testimony this week of these witnesses. It might shed some light on how serious these charges are. not just to Trump but to the fabric of our Democracy.
Judy Bullington
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.