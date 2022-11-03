Letter: Saudis say Biden admin wanted 1 month delay

On 10/13 the Associated Press ran a report reflecting the Saudi Foreign Ministry issuing a formal statement claiming that officials in the Biden administration had asked them to delay their two million barrel daily production cut by one month, meaning until right before the November 8 election. This is outrageous! The inference here is that the Biden administration only wanted to delay the production cut for political reasons, to keep gasoline prices from climbing before the election in order to help Democrats. No real care about the high costs afterwards to Americans going to the pump. This is a great illustration of politics at its worse, done by the Biden administration! If we had an "all the above" energy policy by the Biden administration, we would have increased oil and natural gas supplies and not having to depend on OPEC. But our brilliant leader Joe took a hard left caving to climate activists and immediately issued Executive Orders and policies reducing our domestic production of oil and natural gas.