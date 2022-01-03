 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Save Earth, There is no Planet B
View Comments

Letter: Save Earth, There is no Planet B

  • Comments

If we assume that there is finite intelligence in the world today, why do we spend so much of it on activities that do not help humanity or the planet on which we live?

In Sunday’s Daily Star there was a story of a telescope heading to space. How much brain power was used to develop the observatory that will travel a million miles to provide “a better understanding of our universe…”. Or in another instance, build a space craft that will travel millions of miles to reach another planet, roam around, take pictures and collect several rocks. These are incredible accomplishments! But how do either of these huge costs in resources and intelligence help us?

We all know we have huge problems facing the world: climate change, homelessness, and malnutrition, to name a few. Let’s stop spending the time of our best and brightest scientists on activities that do not impact the critical issues we face.

Save Earth and its People…there is no Planet B.

Edward Weil

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News