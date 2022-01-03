Letter: Save Earth, There is no Planet B

If we assume that there is finite intelligence in the world today, why do we spend so much of it on activities that do not help humanity or the planet on which we live?
In Sunday’s Daily Star there was a story of a telescope heading to space. How much brain power was used to develop the observatory that will travel a million miles to provide “a better understanding of our universe…”. Or in another instance, build a space craft that will travel millions of miles to reach another planet, roam around, take pictures and collect several rocks. These are incredible accomplishments! But how do either of these huge costs in resources and intelligence help us?
We all know we have huge problems facing the world: climate change, homelessness, and malnutrition, to name a few. Let’s stop spending the time of our best and brightest scientists on activities that do not impact the critical issues we face.
Save Earth and its People…there is no Planet B.
Edward Weil
Northwest side
