Letter: Save It & Name It
Letter: Save It & Name It

Here’s a proposal. Give the person who devises a way to stop the runaway climate crisis re-naming rights for the planet Earth. Perhaps an engineering student in India would give the world her grandmother’s name. Maybe a grad student at Georgia Tech will name the planet after his girlfriend. Heck, annoying as it would be, I’d gladly live on Planet Bezos or Elon’s World if it meant the Earth’s biosphere was habitable and recognizable for centuries to come.

Mitch Bunting

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

