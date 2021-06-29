 Skip to main content
Letter: Save Our Democracy
Letter: Save Our Democracy

Recently I read about a supreme court justice who recollected words from the late Senator Edward Kennedy to the effect that in our democracy things swing backward & forward. However, they eventually balance out. This makes me wonder though after the events of the January 6th insurrection.

Then a few days ago, I heard a former president speak about desire for the the so-called white race to continue reigning over the minorities at all cost. -So what does this mean? Is the reason for the voter suppression going on in this country?!

We brought Black slaves. Asian, & European immigrants into this country many years ago.. We still bring medical students. (My late husband was allowed to enter medical. orthopedic surgery, & psychiatric residencies as a medical graduate from the Philippines).

I ask, what's wrong with allowing our country & our democracy to have the best & brightest that will make us stronger?

Janice Campos

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

