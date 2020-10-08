Letter: Save Our Land, Air, Water, and Health

We now have a Federal government which is prioritizing the extraction of fossil fuels, as well as the refining and utilization of such, even to the extent of subsidizing these industries to the tune of fifteen billion dollars per year of taxpayer expense. The cheapest electricity now comes from solar, followed by wind power. Such clean energy, despite the obvious health and economic benefits therefrom, is being currently discouraged.
We are paying the price in terms of dirtier air to breathe, fouling of our waterways, and destruction of pristine landscapes throughout our country.
Let’s revitalize our health, economy, and our environment by electing a president invested in a clean energy future.
LeRoy Anderson
Salt Lake City, Utah
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
