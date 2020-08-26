Letter: Save our Postal Service

The US Postal Service (USPS) is to provide us with “reliable, affordable, universal mail service … to bind the Nation together through the personal, educational, literary, and business correspondence of the people … in all areas and … all communities” [39 U.S. Code § 101(a)]. Clearly, USPS is not a for-profit enterprise to enrich a few, but a public service, which, like the US Military, relies solely on US funding.
For many Americans, USPS is their lifeline that delivers their Social Security checks, Medicare services, tax refunds, etc. Preventing the USPS from fulfilling its mission, especially during an election, is as damaging as delaying the actions against the spread of COVID-19 or our fighters' response time during an enemy attack.
Please write your Senators immediately to ask them to resist any pressure to disable our USPS, but to enliven it to fulfill its sacred mission of serving the Nation.
Ke Chiang Hsieh
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
