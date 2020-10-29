Letter: save the country

As a kid growing up in the fifties i never ever thought our nation would be in any danger from itself. Now its clear what happened in Europe in the thirties could well happen here. Now we have our own psudo dictator and legislature full of treasonous officals who would sacrifice them selves and the nation for power and wealth. This nightmare has only on successful conclusion , getting rid of the fomenter of filth hate and division.
Now is the only time we have to deal with this and if we do not we will suffer as did Europeans in the forties.
while we still have it i say we best do whets good for the nation and the future or suffer the consequences for which we will pay a huge price for indifference and apathy. IT IS WHAT IT IS!!!!
DONALD SHELTON
Northwest side
