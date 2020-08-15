Letter: Save the Post Office

I have read that the new postmaster general , Mr DeJoy, has decreed any mail that is not delivered during regular time will be held to be delivered the next day . This is the same misguided thinking as stopping the bailing of a sinking ship until the next day. The volume of mail and water get compounded every day when no action is taken. The USPS is a service and we should support it as we do the military service. Both are vital to our life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness
Donald Plummer
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!