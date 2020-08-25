 Skip to main content
Letter: Save the post office
In 1775, Benjamin Franklin was appointed as our first Postmaster General. Even before the United States formally was a country, our forefathers recognized this vital means of communication and commerce. Now one man, Donald Trump, is threatening the postal service for blatantly political reasons. He has admitted this shameful motive. This must not be allowed to happen. The postal service is the means by which many of our most vulnerable citizens receive payments through Social Security or medications which allow them to live. It is the means by which many small businesses receive payments from customers which allow them to keep their doors open. It is the means by which many citizens, particularly older people, receive news from magazines or communicate with friends and family, enhancing their lives,

This attempt to politicize and destroy an institution which has served the citizens of our nation for 245 years is despicable. Please keep our post office operating as it should.

Sarah Simmons

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

