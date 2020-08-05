You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Save the Postal Service
The United States Postal Service is a time-honored institution that employs thousands of Americans, including veterans, and is essential for the maintenance of a functional democracy. In the age of COVID-19, having a healthy and strong postal service is more important than ever. More and more Americans are relying on the USPS to deliver medicines, food, and essentials now that social distancing is a matter of life and death. The USPS is a lifeline for all Americans, regardless of age, gender, race, disability, or socioeconomic status.

Congress must make supporting the USPS financially a pressing priority. This is a no-brainer, nonpartisan move that will help millions of Americans and likely save lives.

Jessica Hernandez

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

