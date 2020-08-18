You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Save USPS
The United States Postal Service is vital to the existence of America, it was created to tie the states together and is supposed to deliver mail in a timely fashion.

I think the USPS does not need to make a profit anymore than the State Department, the US Army, or the Federal Drug Administration nor should it be required to fund its pension obligations 75 years in advance as the GOP Congress required in 2006. Employees should be regular civil servants.

The current Postmaster General says the USPS cannot guarantee timely delivery of election ballots which means it cannot guarantee on tIme delivery of medicine, bills, or checks.

Clearly the Postmaster General, an über rich political donor without USPS experience, cannot do the job and should be immediately replaced.

Kurt Cooper

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Letters to the Editor
OPINION: A letter writer asserts that the Daily Star was a little too ready to cover the recent wash out of a section of President Donald Trump's border wall. That and more in our Letters to the Editor.

