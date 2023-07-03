Letter: Saving Democracy Glenda Wood, Northwest side Jul 3, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link If only Donald Trump had been exiled to Belarus after his coup attempt against the United States.Glenda WoodNorthwest sideDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star. Arizona Daily Star View Comments Tags Letter Northwest Side Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Tucson Speaks Out: June 29 letters of the day Letters to the Editor for June 29 Tucson Speaks Out: July 1 letters of the day Letters to the Editor for July 1 Tucson Speaks Out: June 27 letters of the day Letters to the Editor for June 27 Tucson Speaks Out: June 28 letters of the day Letters to the Editor for June 28 Tucson Speaks Out: July 3 letters of the day Letters to the Editor for July 3 Comments may be used in print.