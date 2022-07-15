Letter: Saving Democracy

In 1959 our sophomore high school English class read George Orwell’s, 1984. While I thought a government based on “Double Think” could exist in Communist countries, it would never happen in the United States. The Trump administration proves how wrong I was. The former President and his minions have strewn lie after lie about the 2020 election, always knowing they were lies. In so doing they have destroyed the lives of common citizens and tried to end democracy for their own personal power. We must all thank people like Arizona Representative Randy Bowers, all the Secretaries of the 50 States, the Governors of the 50 States, the rational members of Congress, Vice President Pence and the thousands of poll workers who did their jobs and adhered to the Constitution and the rule of law. My wife and I thank you all.