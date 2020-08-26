 Skip to main content
Letter: Saving Postal Services
Congress can "save" USPS by more than just bailout money. Congress put financial restraints on that service(health and retirement) that is not required of any other corp. or business. These should be eliminated. Another change that all America could benefit from is doing away with govt. franking. The country would benefit in at least 2 ways: 1; bailouts would be greatly reduced if not eliminated, 2; mail rates could possibly reduced. Can you imagine what an impact the Paperwork Reduction Act would have if this happened.

Jason Vogler

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

