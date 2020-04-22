Letter: Savings for emergencies
COVID-19 should educate us that we need savings for emergencies. Most financial planners advise people to have at least six months of savings put away. If you save 10% of your salary for five years you will accumulate an amount equal to six months salary. If your savings earn 3% your goal will be reached in three years. You need to tell yourself that you can live on 90% of your salary; you can strength your resolve by remembering the worldwide median household income is about $10,000 and the individual is around $3,000.

Douglas R. Holm

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

