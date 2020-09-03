Letter: Say it ain’t so, Joe!

Tell me: You are not going to raise my taxes. You are not going to destroy capitalism and promote socialism. You are not going to open our borders again to undocumented immigrants and give them free healthcare and education.
You believe that black lives matter but support the abortion of tens of thousands of unborn children each year.
You won’t support defunding the police and will condemn the riots and killings in our streets and will protect my city from the fear of ANTIFA and its funded destruction of our American way of life.
You will support the Second Amendment and will fight to allow law abiding US citizens to keep and bear arms.
That you won’t fill the swamp again in DC with the likes of AOC, Bernie, Liz and Beto.
Why you spent eight years in a stagnant administration and 36 years in Congress and didn’t solve any of the issues you now find so important.
Can’t say these ain’t so, Joe…..thought so!
robert Guth
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
