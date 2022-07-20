 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Say No to Medical Negotiation

It’s been over 27 months since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed. For so many, it’s been two years of worry, sickness, stress, and isolation. Unfortunately, for me, that’s not an option.

During the pandemic, my brother caught the virus. He fought hard, but he eventually passed away from complications of the disease. His absence is a daily reminder of this horrible pandemic and the toll it took on this nation.

I was incredibly relieved when vaccines and antiviral and antibody treatments finally became available. While I wish that they had arrived in time to save my brother, I know that they have kept millions safe and healthy and paved the path to our return to normalcy.

Measures like Medicare negotiation could make future research more difficult, and could ultimately prevent scientists from finding the treatments we need to fend off future variants and viruses. I hope that our leaders in Congress recognize the importance of preserving innovation and say no to Medicare negotiation.

Diego Herrera

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

