Letter: Say No To Price Setting Mandates
Letter: Say No To Price Setting Mandates

Dear editor,

When I first tested positive for COVID-19, I was nervous, but figured I would be okay since I am young and healthy.

Unfortunately, I was so wrong. I was hospitalized and even had to be intubated as part of my treatment process. My breathing and heart rate both still fluctuate, and I experience a variety of different aches and pains. Some days are better than others, but I’m mostly able to get through the day by taking an assortment of medications. Without these treatments, I’m not sure how I would be able to carry on.

However, access to treatments could become a lot more difficult if Congress passes policies that incorporate price fixing measures like Medicare negotiations. These proposals might inhibit access to certain medications and delay the availability of new treatments on the market.

As someone who is constantly relying on new treatments, that scares me. I urge the Arizona delegation to say no changes to Medicare and protect patients

Kimberly Cueva

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

