Letter: say what?

In a recent column, Jonah Goldberg wrote: "A Pew Research Center survey in 2021, for instance, found that around half of Americans don't believe that stricter gun ownership laws will lead to fewer mass shootings." He used this statement to reinforce his argument that people don't want stricter gun restrictions.

What he did, though, was twist the poll's results to fit his argument. Numerous polls have shown that the majority of Americans do want tougher restrictions on guns. The poll he referenced was about the perceived effectiveness of gun laws and not about the desirability of having gun laws. That's obvious just from reading Goldberg's quote. Goldberg was hoping that readers wouldn't be thinking critically while reading his screed and that they would accept his false premise thereby bolstering his fallacious argument. Better luck next time, Jonah.