ARE THE SCALES OF JUSTICE UNBALANCED?

Recently the DOJ-targeted a Catholic Franciscan Priest (Father Fidelis Moscinski)

and found him guilty of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act by blocking the entrance to a New York Planned Parenthood facility in order to save the lives of babies. The Catholic priest is one of at least 25 pro-life leaders

targeted by the Biden Justice Department under the FACE Act.

By contrast, more than 100 crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs), pro-life organizations and churches have been attacked, some more than once, since the May 2 leak of the

Supreme Court draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization,

which overturned Roe v. Wade.

Only two alleged pro-abortion vandals have been charged in connection with

crimes against pro-life groups in the same span of time.

It appears the scales of justice are out of balance.

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side