Letter: Scandal
Letter: Scandal

I participated in the Vietnam War insurrection. Hundreds of thousands of us marched on Washington, month after month. If the government had let us through there's no question some would have crashed through the Capitol's gates; perhaps the White House, too. Back then, the government turned the crowd back, preventing any real damage. This time around, during the Trump Was Robbed insurrection, the government waved 'em in. Two days before, the mayor of Washington said on CNN she had everything under control. Trouble was brewing. She claimed it wouldn't amount to anything. Either she changed her mind or didn't plan out her defenses very well. The scandal isn't that the crowd came into the Capitol. It's that they were allowed in.

Walter Ramsley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

