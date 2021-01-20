Letter: Scarred Environment- Looking Ahead

I want things done and undone.
The border wall was bulldozed across the desert wilderness, through national parks and monuments, through land sacred to Native Americans, blocking rivers, damaging and draining springs to make concrete, and blocking wildlife movements. It is ugly, ineffective, and construction should be stopped and the wall torn down. If that can’t be done, then wildlife passages must be created to allow wildlife to move through the wall. Employ 21st Century technology to police the border.
On a national level, we must reinstate and reinforce the numerous environmental laws and regulations recently relaxed such as clean air and water standards and protections provided by Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and prohibit destructive oil extraction. Environmental regulations protect nature, the earth, and us.
Climate change continues to pose a threat to life as we know it; acknowledge it and act to save the planet.
We will each save the earth, one slice of desert at a time. Protect what we have.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.