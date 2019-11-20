Regarding the recent impeachment hysteria by the sour grape Dems we have heard for so long now how Pres. Trump is not above the law. Let’s also not forget that Biden (and family), Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are also not above the law. In the end, let the American people decide in Nov. 2020 and not a few Congressman from California and New York. And a couple of liberal progressive socialists running for the Democrat nomination for President.
Frank Klonoski
Oro Valley
