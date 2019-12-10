On Thursday, Dec. 5, a front page story was headlined: “Scholars side with Dems on effort to impeach.” The subtitle said: “3 testify Trump abused his powers; 4th disagrees”.
Six paragraphs down, we learn that one of the scholars was invited by the Republicans. The other three were presumably invited by the Democrats. Can you guess which scholars agreed that Trump had abused his powers sufficiently to be impeached?
Although I have never thought that Trump is a competent President, I am still irked by biased journalism. The story seemed to imply initially that these were non-biased scholars, who were all carefully trying to be fair. A better way of putting it would have been to say up front that the Democrats invited three scholars and the Republicans were allowed to invite one scholar. The result was 3 to 1 in favor of impeachment.
Tom Griffith
Green Valley
