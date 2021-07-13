 Skip to main content
Letter: School Board Battle Zones
Letter: School Board Battle Zones

The current disruption in local school boards nationally over issues such as wearing masks and if or how to teach subjects such as slavery, racism, Marxism etc. negatively impacts the ultimate education of our children. The COVID-19 pandemic has already resulted in a serious drop in grades (especially math and reading) due to remote learning. Only the highly motivated have maintained an acceptable learning level. Naturally, students need to be in the classroom and the debate over mask wearing is reasonable given that it is based on medical science and not partisan politics resulting from the "BIG LIE".

Slavery, racism, Marxism, and Nazism (White supremacy) represent factual history and cannot nor should not be ignored or minimized. The U.S. has had four years of a significant disregard for its democracy, we cannot allow the brainwashing of too many adults on school boards adversely impact the safety and education of our youth.

Chuck Cabrera

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

