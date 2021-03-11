Letter: school choices

Re: the March 9 article "School choice helps essential workers provide care to the Tucson community."
Due to a pandemic being part of our daily life for 2 years, it has become a real kick in the buttox as to whether parents should send their kids to school or not. As a student athlete online school is very stressing but I have to look at things differently. I am currently on the varsity baseball team at my school and to play you can’t get sick in other words saying, going to school may increase the chances of getting covid. To be honest online school isn’t so bad if you learn to be patient and stay positive so that you go into a state of comfort where it becomes routine. What I am trying to say is that coming back to school physically is not the primary goal we should all stay safe and worry about taking care of each other.
Alex Lopez
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.