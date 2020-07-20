Letter: School Daze

Recall, if you will, Donald Trump’s May visit to Phoenix, and the warm embrace by Gov. Ducey upon his arrival. Trump’s visit to a mask making company while choosing not to wear a mask was typical of his incoherent messaging to the public. Shortly after his departure, Gov. Ducey dutifully reopened businesses earlier than he originally had planned. Clearly he was strong-armed. We all know, or should know, what has happened since. He recently trotted out his Education Secretary, Amway heiress Betsy DeVoss, who proclaimed “the data” shows schools should reopen as normal. She said getting kids back to school is “key”. Key to what? No safety strategy or precautionary plans were mentioned. In fact, Trump said the CDC guidelines for opening schools were too strict and too expensive. People of Arizona….......fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.
Rick Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
