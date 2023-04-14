Come all of you fathers and mothers

Let’s take to the streets

You can’t change a thing

If you don’t use your feet

And raise up your voices

Let them ring loud and clear

it’s no way to live

If we’re living in fear

Our children are dying

At the end of a gun

We must band together

To get something done

So make up your signs

And raise up your voice

There’s no going back

And there’s only one choice

To save every child we must

Be present and clear

For our children’s lives

Are important and dear

Yes the lives of our children

Are important and dear

Richard Harper

Northeast side