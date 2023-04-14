Come all of you fathers and mothers
Let’s take to the streets
You can’t change a thing
If you don’t use your feet
And raise up your voices
Let them ring loud and clear
it’s no way to live
If we’re living in fear
Our children are dying
At the end of a gun
We must band together
To get something done
So make up your signs
And raise up your voice
There’s no going back
And there’s only one choice
To save every child we must
Be present and clear
For our children’s lives
Are important and dear
Yes the lives of our children
Are important and dear
Richard Harper
Northeast side
