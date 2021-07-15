 Skip to main content
Letter: School Mask Rules
Letter: School Mask Rules

Dr. Fauci in his own emails states "store bought masks are ineffective", but he continues to say we have to wear them. Now UA professor Dr. Elizabeth Jacobs stating July 9 in the Star, "72% of all school-related cases (COVID-19) in Maricopa County last spring" are "linked to students". How can this be? If masks are effective, and the few kids that were in-person learning were required to be masked. How then can these kids be responsible for 72% of the transmission? Dr. Jacobs provides none of the data used to make such a claim. But her assertion makes perfectly clear that Dr. Fauci was right! Store bought masks don't work. So tell me again why we're all still supposed to be wearing a mask, a mask for which no person can cite a definitive study proving these store-bought masks are effective. Pure theater.

Douglas Wright

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

