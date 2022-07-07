 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: school of embryology

I don’t know what they’re teachin’ these days at the school of embryology, but anybody who’s ever had a pap smear knows that the cycle of pregnancy starts at the first day of the most recent menses about two weeks prior to conception with the typical cycle being: ovulation, fertilization, zygote, blastocyte, embryo, fetus, baby.

The human heart develops fully in the second trimester (weeks 13 to 24) of pregnancy well past the embryonic phase of development. Anyone who is telling you that a heartbeat is detected at week 6 is emotionally manipulating you. Anyone who has ever has an ectopic pregnancy or miscarried in the 3rd trimester can tell you that it’s not actually a baby until it is actually a baby.

Cynthia Duncan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

