Letter: School reopening fears

The reopening of schools should be based on data, not fear. COVID-19 data shows that children are much less likely to get the virus, and the large majority that do have minor to no illness from the virus. Teachers, administrators, and school support staff are more likely to be infected and be sick in varying degrees depending on their immune system and other health issues. Obesity, diabetes, COPD, high blood pressure, heart disease, etc. are the types of health issues that seem to result in serious illness or death in all age groups. So school opening protective measures and protocols should really be for teachers, administrative and support staff and children that have health issues.
Cal Rooker
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!