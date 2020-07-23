Letter: School reopening fears
View Comments

Letter: School reopening fears

The reopening of schools should be based on data, not fear. COVID-19 data shows that children are much less likely to get the virus, and the large majority that do have minor to no illness from the virus. Teachers, administrators, and school support staff are more likely to be infected and be sick in varying degrees depending on their immune system and other health issues. Obesity, diabetes, COPD, high blood pressure, heart disease, etc. are the types of health issues that seem to result in serious illness or death in all age groups. So school opening protective measures and protocols should really be for teachers, administrative and support staff and children that have health issues.

Cal Rooker

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Our letter writers voice their support for candidates running for Pima County Board of Supervisors, Pima County Attorney and Arizona State House in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: If Donald Trump had worn a mask in public two months ago, would we be in the dire situation we are now with the coronavirus? Writers debate this and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News