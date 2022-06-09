Letter: School safety

I've worked in TUSD schools since 1993.

I felt very safe at Hohokam Middle School in the late '90's:

Locked gates

Steel over all windows and doors

Sheriff's deputies on campus - many had tactical rifles in their patrol cars

Super involved parents

Pacua Yaqui police, just seconds away who augmented our

deputies

We have metal detector at airports, our courts

and police stations.

I rarely hear discussions about physical security, enhanced barriers, and law enforcement officers assigned to schools.

Scott Thompson

Scott Thompson

East side

