Letter: School safety

I've worked in TUSD schools since 1993.
I felt very safe at Hohokam Middle School in the late '90's:
Locked gates
Steel over all windows and doors
Sheriff's deputies on campus - many had tactical rifles in their patrol cars
Super involved parents
Pacua Yaqui police, just seconds away who augmented our
deputies
We have metal detector at airports, our courts
and police stations.
I rarely hear discussions about physical security, enhanced barriers, and law enforcement officers assigned to schools.
Scott Thompson
East side
