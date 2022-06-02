 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: school security

  • Comments

Much is being said as to how to prevent school shootings. Trump is pushing for arming teachers which the NRA and gun dealers would love because of the increase in gun sales. Posting guards at school entrances? How many men would this take? Having good guys armed at every school means more guns to increase the risk factor. Perhaps the easy solution would be to install alarms at main points of entrance. Stores have alarms to prevent shop lifting. Schools

could have alarms to detect in-coming weapons. The alarm would alert students and staff who will then initiate safety drills. This would not take an act of Congress where nothing gets done.

Roberto Martinez

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Once Again!

It happened again: Parkland, Sandy Hook, Santa Fe High, etc. Why do our children continue to get murdered at school? The answer is complex but…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News