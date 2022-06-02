Letter: school security

Much is being said as to how to prevent school shootings. Trump is pushing for arming teachers which the NRA and gun dealers would love because of the increase in gun sales. Posting guards at school entrances? How many men would this take? Having good guys armed at every school means more guns to increase the risk factor. Perhaps the easy solution would be to install alarms at main points of entrance. Stores have alarms to prevent shop lifting. Schools
could have alarms to detect in-coming weapons. The alarm would alert students and staff who will then initiate safety drills. This would not take an act of Congress where nothing gets done.
Roberto Martinez
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.