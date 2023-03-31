This recent shooting is a tragedy as was all past incidences. More legislation is not the resolution. I have not read anything about the shooter's mental health. What made the individual decide to kill others? More attention must be given to the "why" aspect so society can make efforts to help correct the issue. Unfortunately, we may face this situation again in the future and the passing of new gun laws does not take away the millions of firearms in the U.S. Detecting the reasons individuals make this tragic decision is where we should focus.