Letter: School Shooting

The devil didn’t make him do it. Ending the forced promotion of “God” in schools didn’t make him do it. Critical Race Theory didn’t make him do it.

It’s too early to determine if mental health issues may have played a part in his actions, but as a retired sociology professor I can tell you some things that did play a part. A culture that actively promotes violence at all levels of the socialization process, a corporate power structure designed to interfere in any social change which diminishes its profits and a political system adapted to that structure in the most corrupt ways possible – blended in with the expanding disengagement of authoritative parenting – is what led, mostly, to that kid killing those people in Texas.