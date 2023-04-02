To all federal and state Congressmen and women who are piously thinking and praying that mass shootings will just go away if we wish hard enough:

It seems while you’ve been smugly posturing about “protecting” our children from drag queens, non-existent CRT, books you personally deem unsuitable, and pronouns you can’t wrap your sanctimonious heads around, that another school shooting has occurred.

Perhaps you can muster the nerve to address the genuine threat of mass shootings, rather than your imagined threats. Specifically, to ban the sale of assault weapons. I know that’s anathema to you, but American society got along just fine without them from 1994-2004. Stop worshipping the NRA and the gun industry.

Only when you have the courage to stand up for what’s right will I be convinced that you truly care about the welfare of our children and grandchildren.

Mary Hickson

Oro Valley