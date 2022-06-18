 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: school shootings

The recent school shootings have people asking government to do something, anything. But such

rash decisions usually result in bad law. To put things in perspective, there were 24 school shooting in 2019 in 98,271 public schools. That’s an event rate of 0.0002%. In other words, schools are extremely safe. While any deaths are a tragedy, the response should be measured to the risk.

Outside and classroom doors should be locked from the inside. A resource officer should be present at all times children are in school. Beyond that, school boards may decide to pay for metal detectors and bullet proof windows and doors.

But restricting access to large capacity guns is not the answer. Certainly, tougher background checks are appropriate. However, the Second Amendment was designed to protect citizens not only from personal crime but also repressive government.

Al Westerfield

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

