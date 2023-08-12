Numerous submissions have claimed that the Arizona school voucher program is only utilized by the rich to send their kids to private schools. I do not believe this is correct. Many parents of every income level, observing that their public schools are graduating illiterate dunderheads, utilize the voucher system to insure their children to receive a proper, comprehensive education. Opponents of vouchers claim is that public schools are failing because they are not receiving enough money. Possibly, they are failing because they have abandoned teaching methods that historically have proven successful for the vast majority of students, and are instead focusing on feelings. Until public schools focus single mindedly and unconditionally on getting the vast majority of their students proficient in reading, writing, and math by the 6th grade, vouchers will be popular. Mississippi elementary students are now testing in reading at the top level when compared to others in United States. I suggest that all review the methods and success that the Mississippi program has had.