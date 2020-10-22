Letter: Schooling McSally

Martha: Your ads, full of half truths and innuendos are causing my TV to suffer hourly verbal abuse. To save it’s fragile ego...a comment about your latest ad.
Message to the 4 Karen’s you hired to espresso moral outrage at pictures of Kelly standing next to 2 stewardesses in short skirts ( reminiscent of Trump with two casino dancers in much less) , and saying they don’t like how he treats women.....
Seriously? Martha’s boss has had 3 wives, each of whom he has cheated on with the next. He’s had a mistress and a Porn Star- then denied it- till he became Individual 1. Trump called his daughter “ a fine piece of - - - on public radio. He told us he’s into grabbing women’s privates. He has 25 sexual assault accusers. Another was 13 years old when her sexual
assault occurred.
Me thinks the Karen’s have been paid too much to wave their Hypocrisy flags.
Sue Rowen
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!