 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Schooling McSally
View Comments

Letter: Schooling McSally

Martha: Your ads, full of half truths and innuendos are causing my TV to suffer hourly verbal abuse. To save it’s fragile ego...a comment about your latest ad.

Message to the 4 Karen’s you hired to espresso moral outrage at pictures of Kelly standing next to 2 stewardesses in short skirts ( reminiscent of Trump with two casino dancers in much less) , and saying they don’t like how he treats women.....

Seriously? Martha’s boss has had 3 wives, each of whom he has cheated on with the next. He’s had a mistress and a Porn Star- then denied it- till he became Individual 1. Trump called his daughter “ a fine piece of - - - on public radio. He told us he’s into grabbing women’s privates. He has 25 sexual assault accusers. Another was 13 years old when her sexual

assault occurred.

Me thinks the Karen’s have been paid too much to wave their Hypocrisy flags.

Sue Rowen

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News