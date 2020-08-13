You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Schools need to explore auxiliary spaces
View Comments

Letter: Schools need to explore auxiliary spaces

As a retired teacher from Ohio, I spent many years teaching in overcrowded buildings. I have memories of being assigned a classroom in the concession stand outside the gymnasium. It held twenty plus students, seated on folding chairs. NO desks! For several years I taught a staggered schedule, with students arriving in two shifts each day. Now as Arizona grapples with the issues around opening schools, I feel communities need to get creative! A common factor in the successful reopening of schools in foreign countries has been limiting the number of students, and establishing small groups for learning. I suggest securing additional classroom space in local churches, which are not holding services or other events at this time. Federal funding promised by President Trump for reopening schools could be used to defray additional costs, for utilities, cleaning supplies, custodial staff. Federal funds might also pay for additional instructional staff and transportation to these auxiliary sites. It is time to stop criticizing our teachers and schools, and to look for solutions.

Francine Crist

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Editorial Critique

It is important to note a recent Letter to the Editor titled "Why middle America leans right". Publishing such a letter reflects poorly on the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News