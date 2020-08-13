Letter: Schools need to explore auxiliary spaces

As a retired teacher from Ohio, I spent many years teaching in overcrowded buildings. I have memories of being assigned a classroom in the concession stand outside the gymnasium. It held twenty plus students, seated on folding chairs. NO desks! For several years I taught a staggered schedule, with students arriving in two shifts each day. Now as Arizona grapples with the issues around opening schools, I feel communities need to get creative! A common factor in the successful reopening of schools in foreign countries has been limiting the number of students, and establishing small groups for learning. I suggest securing additional classroom space in local churches, which are not holding services or other events at this time. Federal funding promised by President Trump for reopening schools could be used to defray additional costs, for utilities, cleaning supplies, custodial staff. Federal funds might also pay for additional instructional staff and transportation to these auxiliary sites. It is time to stop criticizing our teachers and schools, and to look for solutions.
Francine Crist
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
