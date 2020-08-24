Letter: Schools reopening

School reopenings have become a hot topic with a lot of information on the pros and cons . Whether to risk the health of the children, the teachers, the school's support staff is discussed by medical professionals, political figures. How safe will the schools be. What safeguards will be followed.
It is the the Mothers and Fathers who haven't been heard from. How do they feel about their children being the object of political/medical goals? On the political side, how do they feel about their children being used as pawns to boost the economy? On the education side, are proposed safeguards conducive to learning? On the medical side do they mind if their children don't have the very best medical attention that is available, including testing? Tests that take days before the result is known allows a possible "carrier" to infect countless others. Do the Moms and Dads want to allow their children to be "collateral damage" to improve the economy and to verify various medical procedures?
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
