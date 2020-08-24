 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Schools reopening
View Comments

Letter: Schools reopening

School reopenings have become a hot topic with a lot of information on the pros and cons . Whether to risk the health of the children, the teachers, the school's support staff is discussed by medical professionals, political figures. How safe will the schools be. What safeguards will be followed.

It is the the Mothers and Fathers who haven't been heard from. How do they feel about their children being the object of political/medical goals? On the political side, how do they feel about their children being used as pawns to boost the economy? On the education side, are proposed safeguards conducive to learning? On the medical side do they mind if their children don't have the very best medical attention that is available, including testing? Tests that take days before the result is known allows a possible "carrier" to infect countless others. Do the Moms and Dads want to allow their children to be "collateral damage" to improve the economy and to verify various medical procedures?

Jerry Lujan

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News