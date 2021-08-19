Letter: SCHOOLS

There have been numerous letters regarding masking in schools. Evidently, many people are concerned about the potential health of our kids. As Covid recedes, will those same outraged people clamor for the schools to actually teach our kids to read, write, and do math proficiently. Are they ready to remove school boards, school administrators, and even teachers who cannot or will not teach our kids effectively? The best chance of success in this country is a good education. Being 26th in the world in test scores is an obvious statement of the quality of education we are providing our children. We should be number 1, with no excuses. Everyone of us should be outraged at the ineffectiveness of our current costly education system
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.