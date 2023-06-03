With all the emotional maturity of prepubescent adolescents, MAGA leadership declared the debt ceiling compromise a "turd sandwich".
So as not to confuse these victims of arrested emotional development with highfalutin terminology, I would like to point out that the real "turd sandwich" here is that this extortion is occurring at all. The Constitution demands that all debts be paid. No negotiation is required.
I can only surmise that MAGA leadership never progressed beyond the 7th grade, either emotionally or intellectually.
Rick Cohn
West side
